These are the faces of 27 jailed criminals whose stories we brought you during July 2025
Those behind bars include a corrupt cop who had sex with a victim, woman who dragged a 96-year-old neighbour out of bed to demand money, drivers involved in fatal crashes, serial thieves, drug dealers, sex offenders and two shoplifters who broke a store worker’s finger…
By Court Reporter
Published 1st Aug 2025, 11:00 BST
These are the faces of 27 county criminals who were jailed for serious offences across Northamptonshire and beyond, and whose often shocking stories this newspaper brought to you during the month of July 2025.
1. Jailed in Northamptonshire in July 2025
Faces of some of Northamptonshire's most serious criminals now in jail and whose stories we brought you during July 2025 Photo: Police
Former police officer Fallon was jailed for 16 months after he was convicted of corruption over a sexual relationship with a crime victim. The 23-year-old, of Northampton Road, Higham Ferrers, was based at Milton Keynes police station when he had a relationship with the woman over a three-month period in 2023. Photo: Thames Valley Police
The 65-year-old vascular consultant was late driving to a clinic in Irthlingborough when his black Mercedes crossed double white lines to overtake an HGVC on the B645 near Hargrave and collided head on with a motorbike in November 2022. The bike rider, father-of-two Maciej Stepien, 40, died at the scene. Hammawa admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was sentenced to three years, six months. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
Shoplifters White and Vickery broke a store worker’s finger after they tried to stop the thieves leaving a Tesco in Kettering in March 2024. White, 44, and 36-year-old Vickery were both found guilty of ABH and theft from a shop — White, of Dhalia Road, Kettering, was sentenced to 15 months and Vickery, of no fixed address, to 52 weeks. A third defendant, Chloe Molloy, of Highfield Road, Kettering, was given 36 months suspended for 18 months, for her involvement. Photo: Northamptonshire Police