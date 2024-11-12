Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 30

NICOLAE POSTICA, aged 33, of Lower Hester Street, Northampton, criminal damage; fined £192, surcharge to fund victim services £77, prosecution costs £85,

ANDON SIMONI, aged 29, of Whitworth Road, Northampton, assault occasioning actual bodily harm; hours: compensation of £500, 230 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £400,

KRISTAPS LEOSKS, aged 32, of Eden Close, Northampton, assault by beating; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85,

CRISTIAN ENACHI, aged 26, of Brook View, Grange Park, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence; 12 hours unpaid work, surcharge £26, costs £85,

GARETH RYDER, aged 43, of Hill Row, Braunston, criminal damage to a motor vehicle; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £200, surcharge £26, costs £85,

JASON BRITTAIN, aged 43, of no fixed abode, 10 counts of between October 7 and October 29, 2024, stealing items to a total value of £944.47 from Boots, possession of cocaine, failed to surrender to custody; 33 weeks in prison, compensation of £944.47.

AMIT HINDOCHA, aged 48, of Purser Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report and accident; fined £600, costs £650, six points,

SAMANTHA HUGHES, aged 35, of Greenside, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, fined £293, surcharge £117, costs £130, five points,

LEE CANTOR, aged 40, of Helmdon Road, Northampton, drove in such a position that could not have proper control of a vehicle; fined £143, surcharge £58, costs £130, three points,

JOSEPH RILEY, aged 28, of Charnwood Avenue, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £240, costs £130, nine points,

JULIANNA SMACI, aged 18, of Birchfield Road East, Northampton, drove without due care and attention failed to stop after a road accident, failed to report an accident; fined £583, surcharge £233, costs £130, five points,

JASON BLACKETT, aged 41, of Middle Greeve, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, no MoT; fined £498, surcharge £199, costs £130, three points,

GALINA SEMIONOVA, aged 41, of Sheraton Close, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £130, six points

MARY EVANS, aged 29, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, driver failed to report an accident, no insurance; fined £733, surcharge £293, costs £130, six points,

DANIEL KEVIN WARWICK, aged 35, of Cardigan Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £250, surcharge £100, costs £400, six points.

■ These cases were heard on October 31

FRANCIS OKAFOR, aged 41, of Marnock Square, Northampton, driver of a vehicle fail to stop after a road accident, two counts of failing to provide a specimen of breath; community order with requirement to abstain from alcohol for 120 days, surcharge £114, costs £860, disqualified for two years.

STEPHEN VINE, aged 30, of no fixed abode, handling stolen goods, failed to surrender to custody; community order, fined £150, costs £200.

NORMAN BEY, aged 73, of Nene Drive, Northampton, drink driving; fined £210, surcharge £84, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

SHAHRAM JABARY, aged 27, of no fixed abode, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, obstructed police; fined £360, surcharge £114, costs £85, six points.

PARHAD AHMED, aged 25, of Norfolk Street, Northampton, possession of nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

PUSPRAJ PUSPRAJ, aged 41, of Devon Way, Northampton, drink driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £1,384, surcharge £554, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

MICHAEL CLARKE, aged 67, of Avon Drive, Northampton, drink driving, failed to cooperate with a roadside breath test; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £85, disqualified 18 months.

LEONARDO BOGDANI, aged 44, of Poppyfield Road, Wootton, drink driving; fined £241, surcharge £96, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

RYAN BROWN-EDWARDS, aged 33, of Balfour Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, took a conveyance without consent, no insurance, obstructed / resisted police; 80 hours unpaid work, costs £85, disqualified for seven months.

ANDREW BOUSFIELD, aged 54, of St Pauls Road, Northampton, breached a criminal behaviour order; community order.

