These Northampton streets have the highest levels of violence and sexual offences reported to Northamptonshire Police in April 2023.These Northampton streets have the highest levels of violence and sexual offences reported to Northamptonshire Police in April 2023.
The ten worst Northampton streets for violence and sex offences reported to the police

These are the ten streets in Northampton, where the highest number of violence and sex offences were reported to the police in April 2023
Megan Hillery
By Megan Hillery
Published 14th Jun 2023, 16:13 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 16:14 BST

The crime figures from data.police.uk - which provides data on reported crime and outcomes for policing in England - are released with a two-month delay and we can now reveal the ten worst Northampton streets for violence and sex offences in April 2023.

The Chronicle & Echo narrowed down Northamptonshire Police’s data to include just streets in Northampton, focussing specifically on violence and sexual offences, which are grouped into the same crime category.

The police data states the offences have taken place “on or near” a specific Northampton street. Cases where no location was recorded were omitted from the data set.

The latest figures have revealed that a total of 860 violence and sexual offences were reported in Northampton in April alone. This is a 12.7% decrease from the figures reported in March.

Around 63% of these cases are still under investigation and police were unable to prosecute any suspects in a quarter of the reported cases (24.5%).

In 7.2% of the reported cases, police concluded their investigations without identifying any suspects and 15 cases (1.7%) are still awaiting a court outcome.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), sexual offences include rape, sexual assault, child sexual abuse and grooming.

Violent crime covers a variety of offences, says the CPS, ranging from common assault to murder. It also includes the use of weapons such as firearms, knives and corrosive substances like acid.

Report a crime to Northamptonshire Police by calling 101 or visiting their online portal at: https://www.northants.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

In an emergency, call 999.

Here are the ten worst streets in Northampton for violence and sexual offences, according to the latest police data:

Connaught Street has been the location where the most violence and sex offences were reported to the police since the start of 2023. In January, there were 16 reports made in connection to that location. In March, there were 15 reports. In April, there were 13 reports - thus, still retaining its top position.

1. On or near Connaught Street

Connaught Street has been the location where the most violence and sex offences were reported to the police since the start of 2023. In January, there were 16 reports made in connection to that location. In March, there were 15 reports. In April, there were 13 reports - thus, still retaining its top position. Photo: Google

In second place is Stanford Way, with 12 reports made in connection to that location in April 2023. In March, it was joint first place with Connaught Street with 15 reports.

2. On or near Stanford Way

In second place is Stanford Way, with 12 reports made in connection to that location in April 2023. In March, it was joint first place with Connaught Street with 15 reports. Photo: Google

Joint second place is Five Acres Fold with 12 violence and sexual offences reported to police in or near that location in April 2023.

3. On or near Five Acres Fold

Joint second place is Five Acres Fold with 12 violence and sexual offences reported to police in or near that location in April 2023. Photo: Google

In third place is Tweed Road with nine violence or sexual offences reported to police in connection with that location in April 2023.

4. On or near Tweed Road

In third place is Tweed Road with nine violence or sexual offences reported to police in connection with that location in April 2023. Photo: Google

