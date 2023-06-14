The ten worst Northampton streets for violence and sex offences reported to the police
The crime figures from data.police.uk - which provides data on reported crime and outcomes for policing in England - are released with a two-month delay and we can now reveal the ten worst Northampton streets for violence and sex offences in April 2023.
The Chronicle & Echo narrowed down Northamptonshire Police’s data to include just streets in Northampton, focussing specifically on violence and sexual offences, which are grouped into the same crime category.
The police data states the offences have taken place “on or near” a specific Northampton street. Cases where no location was recorded were omitted from the data set.
The latest figures have revealed that a total of 860 violence and sexual offences were reported in Northampton in April alone. This is a 12.7% decrease from the figures reported in March.
Around 63% of these cases are still under investigation and police were unable to prosecute any suspects in a quarter of the reported cases (24.5%).
In 7.2% of the reported cases, police concluded their investigations without identifying any suspects and 15 cases (1.7%) are still awaiting a court outcome.
According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), sexual offences include rape, sexual assault, child sexual abuse and grooming.
Violent crime covers a variety of offences, says the CPS, ranging from common assault to murder. It also includes the use of weapons such as firearms, knives and corrosive substances like acid.
Report a crime to Northamptonshire Police by calling 101 or visiting their online portal at: https://www.northants.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.
In an emergency, call 999.
Here are the ten worst streets in Northampton for violence and sexual offences, according to the latest police data: