The ten areas in West Northamptonshire with the most anti-social behaviour reports during February 2025

By Carly Odell

Published 9th Apr 2025, 10:39 BST
The ten areas in West Northamptonshire with the highest number of anti-social behaviour reports during the month of February 2025 have been revealed.

Every month, new crime data is uploaded to police.uk and includes statistics about the type of crime in each area of Northamptonshire.

The latest figures have been released and refer to February this year.

Looking at the neighbourhoods across Northamptonshire, anti-social behaviour regularly appears in the top reported crimes. And the ten neighbourhoods were the most reports about anti-social behaviour have been revealed.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), anti-social behaviour is conduct that has caused, or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm, or distress to any person, or conduct capable of causing nuisance or annoyance to a person in relation to their occupation of residential premises, or housing-related nuisance or annoyance.

Below are the ten areas in West Northamptonshire with the highest number of anti-social behaviour reports during the month of February 2025.

1. The ten areas in West Northamptonshire with the most anti-social behaviour reports during February 2025

The number of anti-social behaviour reports in each area have been revealed...

Grange Park and Deanshanger are joint eighth on the list with 24 reported incidents.

2. Grange Park and Deashanger

Grange Park and Deanshanger are joint eighth on the list with 24 reported incidents.

Brixworth and Moulton are in at joint eighth also with 24 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in February.

3. Brixworth and Moulton

Brixworth and Moulton are in at joint eighth also with 24 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in February.

Joint seventh goes to Daventry with 28 reported incidents.

4. Daventry

Joint seventh goes to Daventry with 28 reported incidents.

