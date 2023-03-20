The nine worst Northampton streets for violence and sex offences reported to the police

These are the nine streets in Northampton, where the highest number of violence and sex offences were reported to the police in January 2023

The crime figures from data.police.uk - which provides data on reported crime and outcomes for policing in England - are released with a two-month delay and we can now reveal the nine worst Northampton streets for violence and sex offences in January 2023.

The Chronicle & Echo narrowed down Northamptonshire Police’s data to include just streets in Northampton, focussing specifically on violence and sexual offences, which are grouped into the same crime category.

The police data states the offences have taken place “on or near” a specific Northampton street.

The latest figures have revealed that a total of 861 violence and sexual offences were reported in Northampton in January alone.

Over half of these offences are still under investigation (52 per cent) and police were unable to prosecute any suspects in a third of the reported cases (33.33 per cent).

In 65 cases (7.5 per cent), investigations were completed without any suspects being identified at all.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), sexual offences include rape, sexual assault, child sexual abuse and grooming.

Violent crime covers a variety of offences, says the CPS, ranging from common assault to murder. It also includes the use of weapons such as firearms, knives and corrosive substances like acid.

Report a crime to Northamptonshire Police by calling 101 or visiting their online portal at: https://www.northants.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

In an emergency, call 999.

Here are the nine worst streets in Northampton for violence and sexual offences, according to the latest police data:

1 . On or near Connaught Street: 16 total reports The highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Northampton in January 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Connaught Street, with a total of 16. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . On or near Axe Head Road: 11 total reports The second highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Northampton in January 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Axe Head Road, with 11. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . On or near Stanford Way: 9 total reports Coming in at joint-third place for the highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Northampton in January 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Stanford Way, with nine. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . On or near Roundwood Way: 9 total reports Also coming in at joint-third highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Northampton in January 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Roundwood Way, with nine. Photo: Google Photo Sales