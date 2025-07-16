The nine areas in West Northamptonshire with the most criminal damage and arson cases in May 2025, according to new data

Every month, new crime data is uploaded to police.uk and includes statistics about the type of crime in each area of Northamptonshire.

The latest figures have been released and refer to May this year.

Looking at the neighbourhoods across Northamptonshire, criminal damage and arson offences regularly appear in the top reported crimes. And the ten neighbourhoods where the most reports about these kinds of offences have been revealed.

Criminal damages is the intentional or reckless destruction or damage of property belonging to another person without lawful excuse. And the Criminal Prosecution Service (CPS) defines arson as destroying or damaging property by fire, with the intent to damage or destroy property or being reckless as to whether such damage or destruction would occur.

Below are the nine areas in West Northamptonshire with the highest number of criminal damage and arson offences reports during the month of May 2025.

1 . The nine areas in West Northamptonshire with the most criminal damage and arson cases in May 2025 New data has been revealed... Photo: Nadia Lincoln LDRS Photo Sales

2 . Towcester The south Northamptonshire town is in at ninth place with four reports of arson and criminal damage. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Brackley In an number eight is Brackley, with five reports of criminal damage and arson. Photo: Google Photo Sales