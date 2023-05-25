News you can trust since 1931
The 18 Northampton streets where the most vehicle crimes were reported to the police in a single month

These are the 18 streets in Northampton, where the highest number of vehicle crimes were reported to the police in March 2023
Megan Hillery
By Megan Hillery
Published 25th May 2023, 15:15 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 15:40 BST

The crime figures from data.police.uk - which provides data on reported crime and outcomes for policing in England - are released with a two-month delay and we can now reveal the 18 worst Northampton streets for vehicle crimes in January 2023.

There are three main types of vehicle crime: the theft of a vehicle, theft from a vehicle and criminal damage to a vehicle.

The Chronicle & Echo took Northamptonshire Police’s crime data from March 2023, narrowed it down to vehicle crime only and then examined the locations where the most vehicle crimes were reported. Crime reports that did not specify a road name were omitted from the data.

The data revealed that out of 917 reported vehicle crimes in Northampton in March 2023, almost 80 per cent of police investigations were concluded without any suspect being identified. Just over 17 per cent of reports are still under investigation.

Report a crime to Northamptonshire Police by calling 101 or visiting their online portal at: https://www.northants.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

In an emergency, call 999.

Here are the Northampton streets where the most vehicle crimes were reported in March 2023:

18 vehicle crimes were reported to police on or near Milton Street in March 2023.

1. On or near Milton Street

18 vehicle crimes were reported to police on or near Milton Street in March 2023. Photo: Google

Joint first with Milton Street, is Faraday Close in Upton with 18 vehicle crimes reported to police in March 2023.

2. On or near Faraday Close

Joint first with Milton Street, is Faraday Close in Upton with 18 vehicle crimes reported to police in March 2023. Photo: Google

12 vehicle crimes were reported to police on or near The Drive in March 2023.

3. On or near The Drive

12 vehicle crimes were reported to police on or near The Drive in March 2023. Photo: Google

12 vehicle crimes were reported to police On or near Spencer Parade in March 2023.

4. On or near Spencer Parade

12 vehicle crimes were reported to police On or near Spencer Parade in March 2023. Photo: Google

