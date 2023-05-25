The 18 Northampton streets where the most vehicle crimes were reported to the police in a single month
The crime figures from data.police.uk - which provides data on reported crime and outcomes for policing in England - are released with a two-month delay and we can now reveal the 18 worst Northampton streets for vehicle crimes in January 2023.
There are three main types of vehicle crime: the theft of a vehicle, theft from a vehicle and criminal damage to a vehicle.
The Chronicle & Echo took Northamptonshire Police’s crime data from March 2023, narrowed it down to vehicle crime only and then examined the locations where the most vehicle crimes were reported. Crime reports that did not specify a road name were omitted from the data.
The data revealed that out of 917 reported vehicle crimes in Northampton in March 2023, almost 80 per cent of police investigations were concluded without any suspect being identified. Just over 17 per cent of reports are still under investigation.
Report a crime to Northamptonshire Police by calling 101 or visiting their online portal at: https://www.northants.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.
In an emergency, call 999.
Here are the Northampton streets where the most vehicle crimes were reported in March 2023: