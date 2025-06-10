Some areas had nearly 100 reports.Some areas had nearly 100 reports.
The 11 areas in West Northamptonshire with the most anti-social behaviour reports during April 2025

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 10th Jun 2025, 11:58 BST
The 11 areas in West Northamptonshire with the highest amount of anti-social behaviour during the month of April 2025 have been revealed.

Every month, new crime data is uploaded to police.uk and includes statistics about the type of crime in each area of Northamptonshire.

The latest figures have been released and refer to April this year.

Looking at the neighbourhoods across Northamptonshire, anti-social behaviour offences regularly appear in the top reported crimes. And the ten neighbourhoods where the most reports about this kind of offence have been revealed.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), anti-social behaviour is conduct that has caused, or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm, or distress to any person, or conduct capable of causing nuisance or annoyance to a person in relation to their occupation of residential premises, or housing-related nuisance or annoyance.

Below are the 11 areas in West Northamptonshire with the highest number of anti-social behaviour reports during the month of April 2025.

Brixworth and Moulton is in at joint number ten with 28 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in April.

1. Brixworth and Moulton

Brixworth and Moulton is in at joint number ten with 28 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in April. Photo: Google

Also at joint number ten with 28 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in April is Crick and Long Buckby.

2. Crick and Long Bucbky

Also at joint number ten with 28 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in April is Crick and Long Buckby. Photo: Google

Deanshanger and Grange Park are in at ninth with 32 reported incidents.

3. Deanshanger and Grange Park

Deanshanger and Grange Park are in at ninth with 32 reported incidents. Photo: Google

Dallington Spencer is in at eight, with 41 reports of anti-social behaviour in April.

4. Dallington Spencer

Dallington Spencer is in at eight, with 41 reports of anti-social behaviour in April. Photo: Google

