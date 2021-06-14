Terrified woman jumped from Daventry first-floor window to escape raging boyfriend

Curtis Thomas Peachment's partner locked herself in a bathroom to escape only. As banged on the door screaming, she became so frightened she jumped out the window to get away.

An "arrogant" boyfriend who terrified his partner so much she jumped from a first-floor window to escape him has been jailed.

In the frightening domestic row, Curtis Thomas Peachment, of Bowen Square, Daventry, attempted to batter down a bathroom door where the victim had locked herself inside.

The woman - who is not named to protect her identity - was so scared she climbed out the first-floor window and fractured her back falling to the ground below.

At Northampton Crown Court yesterday (June 14) however, a judge scolded the 28-year-old as he was jailed to two years and four months for false imprisonment and harrassment.

"I find you an arrogant person who pretends that everything that happens to him is someone else's fault," said His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo.

"You dismissed the victim and said that everyone 'only believes the woman's story' and it was all a joke.

"You have no remorse for your actions or the impact on your victim. You have said she was not the victim here but you are.

"You've said that you would not want to pay her a penny of compensation and would rather have a custodial sentence. Well, I'm happy to say your wish is granted."

In the incident in 2019, Peachment reportedly berated his partner for what she was wearing on a night out. When they got home, he lost his temper and pulled her shoes from her feet and began to push and hit her.

When she locked herself in the bathroom, the man became angry once again and tried to break into the bathroom. This put the woman in such fear of him that she climbed out of the first-floor window, falling onto the floor below.

Despite screaming at him not to touch her, he picked her up and took her back into the house before locking the door. An ambulance was called a short time later.