Teenager threatens man with knife and demands money in Northampton underpass

The victim was able to hit one of the males before escaping
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 1st Dec 2023, 14:11 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 14:11 GMT
A teenager threatened a man with a knife and demanded money in a Northampton underpass.

The incident happened on Tuesday, November 14, between 9pm and 10.30pm, in the underpass between Danes Camp Way/Piccadilly Way.

Police say the victim was walking home from the Premier Shop in Briar Hill when he was approached by two teenagers, one of whom showed him a small knife and demanded money.

Police are appealing for witnesses.Police are appealing for witnesses.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman continued: “The victim was able to hit one of the males before escaping.

“One of the suspects is described as aged 15-16, mixed race, about 5ft 5ins, of a medium build, with brown eyes and a distinctive voice. He was wearing a black puffa coat, black baggy trousers, black trainers and a black balaclava.

“The second suspect is described as about 6ft 1in, of a slim build and wearing all black clothing and a balaclava. Her was believed to be riding an e-scooter.

“It is believed they were with two other males.”

Witnesses or anyone with information of doorbell/dash cam footage of anything suspicious, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000705864.