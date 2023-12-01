Teenager threatens man with knife and demands money in Northampton underpass
A teenager threatened a man with a knife and demanded money in a Northampton underpass.
The incident happened on Tuesday, November 14, between 9pm and 10.30pm, in the underpass between Danes Camp Way/Piccadilly Way.
Police say the victim was walking home from the Premier Shop in Briar Hill when he was approached by two teenagers, one of whom showed him a small knife and demanded money.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman continued: “The victim was able to hit one of the males before escaping.
“One of the suspects is described as aged 15-16, mixed race, about 5ft 5ins, of a medium build, with brown eyes and a distinctive voice. He was wearing a black puffa coat, black baggy trousers, black trainers and a black balaclava.
“The second suspect is described as about 6ft 1in, of a slim build and wearing all black clothing and a balaclava. Her was believed to be riding an e-scooter.
“It is believed they were with two other males.”
Witnesses or anyone with information of doorbell/dash cam footage of anything suspicious, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000705864.