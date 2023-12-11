News you can trust since 1931
Teenager threatened with knife as bike stolen in Northampton park

Three men in balaclavas approached the teenager
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 11th Dec 2023, 15:17 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 15:35 GMT
A teenager was threatened with a knife as his bike was stolen in a Northampton park.

The incident happened on Saturday (December 8) in Victoria Park at around 8.20pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “He was approached by three males who were dressed all in black and wearing gloves and balaclavas.

The incident happened in Victoria Park.The incident happened in Victoria Park.
"The boy was threatened with a knife and as a result handed over his blue/navy Boardman Mountain bike with an orange custom chain. He was not physically hurt in the incident.”

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the robbery or anyone who may have captured three people leaving the park with a bicycle that had a distinctive colour chain, or from anyone who may have been offered such a bicycle for sale in unusual circumstances.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000755871. .