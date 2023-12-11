Teenager threatened with knife as bike stolen in Northampton park
A teenager was threatened with a knife as his bike was stolen in a Northampton park.
The incident happened on Saturday (December 8) in Victoria Park at around 8.20pm.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “He was approached by three males who were dressed all in black and wearing gloves and balaclavas.
"The boy was threatened with a knife and as a result handed over his blue/navy Boardman Mountain bike with an orange custom chain. He was not physically hurt in the incident.”
Detectives would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the robbery or anyone who may have captured three people leaving the park with a bicycle that had a distinctive colour chain, or from anyone who may have been offered such a bicycle for sale in unusual circumstances.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000755871. .