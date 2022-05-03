Teenager stabbed in the back after being chased through Northampton park and robbed by gang

Detectives have revealed a teenager was stabbed in the back during a late-night robbery near Northampton town centre.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident near St Andrew’s Road, between 10.30pm and 11pm on April 23.

Officers say the victim, who suffered minor injuries, was among a group which had been approached by a gang of males and one female in Millers Meadow Park.

Police say the stab victim was among a group chased into Lower Priory Street, Northampton, from the nearby park

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “The group were chased up Lower Priory Street at which time one of the boys was threatened and asked for money whilst another was stabbed in the back causing minor injuries.

"A black bag was stolen which contained a passport, ID cards and keys.”