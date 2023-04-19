Teenager slapped and robbed by group of five girls in Rushden park
Police believe the incident may have been filmed and posted on social media
Police believe the robbery of a teenage girl in a Rushden park may have been filmed and posted on social media.
Officers are investigating the robbery which took place at around 4.20pm on Friday, April 14.
The victim was in Spencer Park, at a shelter close to Washbrook Road, when she was approached by a group of five teenage girls who slapped her and then took items from her pockets.
A police spokesman said: “The suspects are described as wearing jackets and jeans.
"It is believed the robbery may have been filmed and posted on social media.”
Anyone who saw the robbery or who has information about it, including about possible online footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000223539.