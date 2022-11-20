Teenager "serious but stable" in hospital after Corby supermarket stabbing

Detectives in Corby are appealing for witnesses after a 19-year-old was stabbed in a local supermarket on Saturday night

Police say a teenager is in a “serious but stable condition” in hospital after being stabbed in a Corby supermarket on Saturday night (November 19).

According to reports the 19-year-old was set upon by a gang of three or four males, all wearing masks inside the Spar grocers in Lincoln Way at around 7.30pm.

Detective Inspector Tania Ash confirmed: “The assault happened at about 7.30pm on Saturday, when a group of males entered the store and attacked the victim. We believe the incident may have started outside the store.

“The victim sustained serious injuries but thankfully he is now in a stable condition in hospital. An investigation is under way and we’re appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about it, to contact police.”