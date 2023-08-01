Teenager sentenced in youth court for two burglaries in Northampton
A teenager charged in connection with two residential burglaries in Northampton has been sentenced at Wellingborough Youth Court.
The Northampton boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested at about 4.15pm on July 24 on an arrest warrant after he failed to appear before the courts.
Along with the burglaries in Lowlands Close, Northampton, on September 17 last year and Watermeadow Drive, Northampton on June 27 this year, the boy was also charged with failing to appear before Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court in November last year.
He was remanded into Youth Detention Accommodation until his next appearance at the same court on July 26.
When he appeared before the court again he was sentenced to a 12-month youth referral order.