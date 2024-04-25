Teenager robbed of Nike fleece as boy threatens violence in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenager was robbed of his Nike fleece as a boy threatened him and a friend with violence in Northampton.

The incident happened 3.30pm and 4.30pm on Tuesday, April 2 near the bus stop in Overstone Road, Moulton, close to the junction with Park View.

Police say two teenage boys walked past the unknown male and as they did so, the male spoke to them, telling one boy to hand over his Nike Tech fleece jumper, which the victim did, before threatening the friends with violence if they told anyone what had happened.

A police spokeswoman added: The boys walked on, before alerting relatives to what had happened. One family then attended the location of the incident to try to get the jumper back but the suspect ran off.

“The suspect is described as a black boy aged around 15, around 5ft 6in and of a slim build. He had black hair worn in an Afro style on top with a skin fade on the sides. He wore a grey Under Armour jumper and joggers, with blue, white and red shoes.”