Teenager remains in custody after Rushden park fight

Police are investigating

A teenager remains in custody today (Friday) as police continue to investigate reports of violence in Rushden's Spencer Park.

Officers were called to Washbrook Road at 6.10pm last Friday (September 17) to numerous reports of fighting in the park, which took place while a fair was there.

Police investigating the incident are appealing for anyone who may have seen the altercation taking place to contact them.

A police spokesman said: “We would like to speak to anyone who was in the park last Friday afternoon and evening, who may have seen people fighting.

“We’d also like anyone who has any video footage of the incident to contact us if they haven’t already done so.”

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in relation to this and remains in custody.