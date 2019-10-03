Teenager released on bail as investigation into Thorplands shooting continues

Officers investigating the shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Northampton have released a suspect on bail.

The victim was shot in the Thorplands area on the evening of Monday, September 30, and a 15-year-old Northampton boy was arrested yesterday (Wednesday) on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

The incident took place in Booth Meadow Court, Thorplands on Monday evening.

Following questioning by the investigation team, he was released on bail pending further enquiries this afternoon, Thursday, October 3.

The victim suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries in the incident, and continues to recover well, supported by police officers and his family.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, of Northampton CID, said: “Our investigation into this shooting continues at pace, and we’re repeating our appeal to anyone with information which could help to get in touch by calling 101.

“Reassurance patrols also continue in the Thorplands area, and I’d like to thank the local community for their continued support.”

Call Northamptonshire Police on 101 with any information about the shooting, citing Operation Sapphire, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

