Teenager punched in the face and threatened with a knife during altercation at busy retail park in Northampton

Did you come to the aid of a teenage boy who was the victim of an assault at the St James Retail Park in Northampton?

Officers investigating the assault, which took place between 9.30am and 9.40am on Friday, August 25, are appealing for the good Samaritan who came to the boy’s aid to get in touch.

Following a verbal altercation with an unknown man, the teenager was punched in the face before being threatened with a knife. A member of the public intervened and the offender ran off.

The offender is described as a white man in his late teens to early 20s, about 5ft 11in, of a slim build with possible blond/ginger-coloured hair and wearing a grey tracksuit.

If you were the good Samaritan or witnessed this incident, please call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.