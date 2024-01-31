Teenager kicked and stamped on while lying on pavement in Wellingborough Road, Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenager was kicked and stamped on while lying on the pavement in Northampton.

The incident happened in Wellingborough Road on January 12 between 2.30pm and 2.45pm.

Police say two people assaulted the teenage boy, leaving him with facial injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Wellingborough Road would have been busy at this time of the day, and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who may have captured the incident on dash-cam footage.

The two offenders are described as white males, about 5ft 8in and of an average build. One had short dark coloured hair, while the other had his hood up. Both wore black clothing. Following the attack, the men ran across the road and drove off towards the town centre in a white VW T-Roc car.