Teenager imprisoned after burgling a Northampton home and driving whilst disqualified in a stolen car

A prolific teenaged offender has been imprisoned after committing a string of offences in a stolen car whilst being disqualified from driving.

Justin Lake, aged 19, of Ashley Way, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, November 24 after being found guilty of burglary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood to police, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and possession of Class B drugs.

Justin Lake, aged 19, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, November 24.

The court heard that - on February 19, 2022 - Lake, who was 18 at the time, burgled a home in Maidencastle and swiped car keys from the occupants’ kitchen.

Quiana Fitzpatrick, said Lake was stopped by police in the stolen car several hours later and he tried to give police false details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that it was clear Lake was under the influence of drugs so he was taken to have his blood analysed but he refused to comply.

Ms Fitzpatrick said police discovered 20 small bags of cannabis in his possession but found no evidence of drug dealing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lake, who has been remanded in custody since February, has 12 previous convictions for 42 offences including burglary, driving and drugs offences.

In committing this latest offence, Lake was in breach of a 12 week suspended prison sentence order imposed in January for the attempted burglary of the Shed Cafe in Billing Garden Village. Lake smashed the window and left the scene, which he later admitted because he wanted to take some food, the court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Charvill, in mitigation, referred to a “disturbing and distressing” report that detailed how Lake grew up in care, suffers from PTSD and emotional behaviour difficulties.

The court heard that the stolen car had been recovered and returned to its owner with no damage and Lake is remorseful for his actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Charvill said “He regrets what he has done and he is not currently in a good environment.”

District judge Ikram CBE told the court that he has a decision to make because parliament states that a third burglary carries a minimum of three years imprisonment unless a judge decides that imposing this would be unjust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Ikram said: “It is unjust because of your real immaturity and youth and just all the issues that you currently have.”

He added: “In my experience of dealing with young people, it is quite unusual to see someone suddenly at the age of 16 commit so many offences. Usually, youngsters start early in their youth offending. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Had a decision to make - three point strike - already committed two burglaries in the past so government states that third burglaries carry a minimum of three years imprisonment unless a judge decides that imposing this would be unjust.

I know you have been in care. I know you have had a ruined childhood. Emotional behaviour difficulties, schooling has been destroyed because of that. PTSD

Advertisement Hide Ad

In my experience of dealing with young people, it is quite unusual to see someone suddenly at the age of 16 commit so many offences. Usually, youngsters start early in their youth offending.”