Teenager hospitalised after being stabbed in the neck by gang in broad daylight attack in Northampton

The victim was airlifted to University Coventry Hospital

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 20th May 2023, 08:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th May 2023, 09:59 BST

A teenage boy was stabbed in the neck and airlifted to hospital after being attacked by a gang in Northampton last night, say police,

Northamptonshire Police say the incident happened shortly before 7.50pm last night (Friday, May 19) in Bouverie Walk, just off Wellingborough Road, when the victim was assaulted by several males.

He sustained a serious injury to his neck and was taken to University Hospital Coventry via air ambulance, according to officers.

The incident happened in Bouverie Walk, near Wellingborough RoadThe incident happened in Bouverie Walk, near Wellingborough Road
An 18-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident and is in police custody, according to officers.

Police believe this to be a targeted incident, with no risk to the wider public.

Anyone who saw the incident, or who has any information about it or relevant dash-cam, smart doorbell or CCTV footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.Incident number: 23000305551