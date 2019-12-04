Teenager crushed between a car and a truck during horrific crash in Northampton

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries following a collision between two vehicles in Blackthorn.

Between 3.15pm and 3.30pm on Monday, December 2, a red Nissan X-Trial N-Tec travelling towards Blackthorn shops in Blackthorn Road was in collision with a DAF scaffolding truck, near to Harefield Road.

An 18-year-old man, who was reportesdly stood next to the truck, was crushed between the two vehicles, and taken to University Hospital in Coventry with serious leg injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, a 52-year-old man from Northampton, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and released under investigation.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed or have dash cam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 regarding incident number 163 of December 2, 2019.