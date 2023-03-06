News you can trust since 1931
Teenager charged after police find 'suspected Class A drugs' and cash during search in Rushden

19-year-old charged with possession with intent to supply

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 12:29pm

A teenager has been charged with a drug related offence after police officers carried out a search in Rushden.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This warrant took place in Crabb Street, Rushden, at about midday on March 2 by officers from Op Revive.

“Once inside they found suspected Class A drugs and a quantity of cash.”

Ritvars Boks, 19, of no fixed abode, has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs in connection with the incident.