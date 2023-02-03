Teenager charged after he was spotted on CCTV in Northampton with a knife hidden in his trousers

An 18-year-old has been charged after he was seen on CCTV in Northampton with a knife concealed in his trousers.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This happened at about 2.30pm yesterday (Thursday February 2) in Sheep Street when a man was spotted on CCTV to be in possession of a long knife, concealed in his trousers.”

Oliver Quinn, 18, of no fixed abode, has been charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place in connection with the incident.