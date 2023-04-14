A 19-year-old man has avoided prison after a video was uncovered of him sexually assaulting a child.

Armando Ilie, aged 19, of Rosemary Gardens in Dagenham, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, April 13 after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a child and making indecent photographs of children.

The court heard that a Samsung phone belonging to the defendant was discovered at the scene of a robbery at an Abington Street shop in Northampton town centre in 2019. Illes was, however, not involved in the robbery itself - the court heard.

Armando Ilie, aged 19, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, April 13.

Claire Fraser, prosecuting, said that the phone contained a video of Illie sexually assaulting a child.

Illie was arrested in February 2022 and, on his other phone, a further indecent video was found of him assaulting another child.

Dhabeshwar Sharma, in mitigation, said that Illie demonstrated insight into his offending and showed remorse to probation officers about his actions.

Mr Sharma said: “He had the courage and decency to accept his offending and was candid with the probation service.”

He added that the defendant was young and sexual matters were a “taboo” in his family so he had no one to discuss his feelings with.

The defendant told a probation officer: “All of my family are in pain, suffering because of my actions.”

Illie’s family filled the public gallery and were said to be “supportive” of the defendant but struggled as news of his offending got out to members of their community.

The court heard that Illie’s father was “ashamed and embarrassed” and said he would ensure he does not commit further offences.

Recorder Sprawson, sentencing, said: “An uncomfortable trend seems to be developing in your offending.”

He added: “You may consider yourself somewhat fortunate that your family remains so close to you and are still willing to support you when others may have turned away and disowned you.”

Illie was sentenced to a two-month community order - during which, he must attend 50 rehabilitation requirement days and adhere to a six-month curfew.