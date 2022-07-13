Teenager arrested on suspicion of shop lifting after police called to B&M in Northampton

A teenager was arrested on suspicion of shop lifting and common assault after police were called to B&M in Northampton.

The incident happened at the bargain store in Victoria Promenade just before 3.45pm on Tuesday (July 12).

The 16-year-old had been detained by the store’s security and became aggressive with a security guard, according to police who were called to the retail park.

Police were called to B&M in Northampton on Tuesday July 12. Photo: Martin Steers.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We received a call from staff at a store in Victoria Promenade, Northampton, shortly before 3.45pm yesterday.

“A teenage boy had been detained by the store’s security on suspicion of shop lifting and had become aggressive with the security guard.

“Officers attended the scene and a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop and common assault.”