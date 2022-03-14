Teenager arrested after stolen Audi crashes at Kettering roundabout in early hours of morning

Police dog tracks down suspect hiding behind garden shed

By Kevin Nicholls
Monday, 14th March 2022, 2:46 pm

A teenager was arrested after a stolen Audi crashed into a roundabout during the early hours of Sunday morning (March 13).

Police dog, PD Boycie, tracked down a 19-year-old male and found him hiding behind a garden shed.

Officers confirmed the grey Audi A5 had been reported stolen over the border in Leicestershire before crashing in Rockingham Road, Kettering, landing on the Bramshill Avenue/Chiltern Road roundabout at 5.30am.

PD Boycie found a teenager hiding behind a garden shed following Sunday morning's crash in Kettering. Photo: @northantsdogs
