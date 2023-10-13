Teenager arrested after PD Rocky finds suspect after reports of man entering Northampton property
An 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of burglary
A teenager has been arrested after Police Dog Rocky tracked a suspect after reports that a man had entered a Northampton property.
Police say the incident happened in St Michael’s Mount at around 3am on October 11.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man entered a property in the area before making off.
“We deployed and when PD Rocky found him, he appeared to be following an unknown woman in the street.”
The 18-year-old arrested on suspicion of burglary has been released on bail pending further enquiries.