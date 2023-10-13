Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenager has been arrested after Police Dog Rocky tracked a suspect after reports that a man had entered a Northampton property.

Police say the incident happened in St Michael’s Mount at around 3am on October 11.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man entered a property in the area before making off.

PD Rocky helped to arrest an 18-year-old on suspicion of burglary. Photo: X/Northants Police Dog Section.

“We deployed and when PD Rocky found him, he appeared to be following an unknown woman in the street.”