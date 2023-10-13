News you can trust since 1931
Teenager arrested after PD Rocky finds suspect after reports of man entering Northampton property

An 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of burglary
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 13th Oct 2023, 11:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 14:13 BST
A teenager has been arrested after Police Dog Rocky tracked a suspect after reports that a man had entered a Northampton property.

Police say the incident happened in St Michael’s Mount at around 3am on October 11.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man entered a property in the area before making off.

PD Rocky helped to arrest an 18-year-old on suspicion of burglary. Photo: X/Northants Police Dog Section.PD Rocky helped to arrest an 18-year-old on suspicion of burglary. Photo: X/Northants Police Dog Section.
PD Rocky helped to arrest an 18-year-old on suspicion of burglary. Photo: X/Northants Police Dog Section.
“We deployed and when PD Rocky found him, he appeared to be following an unknown woman in the street.”

The 18-year-old arrested on suspicion of burglary has been released on bail pending further enquiries.