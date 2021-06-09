Teenager arrested after huge weapons stash found in Northampton drugs raid

This is the scary stash of weapons recovered by police during a drugs raid in Northampton on Tuesday morning (June 8).

Three people including a 17-year-old boy were arrested by the Northampton Neighbourhood Team following the swoop on a Kingsthorpe address.

The haul included guns, swords, knives a metal bar and a baseball bat.

,Police recovered this haul of weapons during a drugs raid in Northampton on Tuesday

A 36-year-old woman and a man, 38, were also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis and were later released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Officers revealed tip-offs by locals led to them getting a warrant to raid the property.

A spokesman for the Neighbourhood Team said: "Police officers rely on community intelligence to build a picture of what crime is happening and where it is happening.

"If you have see any suspicious activity in your area, please call us on 101 or visit at www.northants.police.uk to report it online.

"You tell us what’s going on in your area…we listen and act!"

“There is a huge amount of energy and determination among our cops across Northampton at the moment to tackle the issues that are affecting our local communities and bring the people bringing those areas down to justice.

“The majority of people in Northampton are hardworking, decent members of society and they do not deserve to live in fear due to a small minority who think committing crime is acceptable.