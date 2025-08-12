Teenager appears in court charged with criminal damage and robbery after incident at Northamptonshire petrol station

A teenager has appeared in court charged with criminal damage, robbery and theft from a shop following an incident at a Northamptonshire petrol station.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ibrahim Admad, aged 18, of Buckingham Road, Deanshanger, was charged with robbery, criminal damage and theft from a shop following an incident that took place at the Esso Garage in Buckingham Road in the early hours of Monday August 4.

Admad appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday August 5 to face his charges.

He was remanded in custody until his next court appearance, which is scheduled for September 16 at Northampton Crown Court.