Teenager among arrests made in Eastern District football match shooting

A 17-year-old teenager and a 29-year-old man have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a man in Northampton’s Eastern District.

On Sunday, July 21, at about 11.40am, an altercation broke out on a playing field off Pennycress Place and the A5076 Great Billing Way. A 28-year-old man was shot and also attacked with a knife. He has since been discharged from hospital and is reported to be recovering well.

Police have now arrested two people in connection with the incident

A 29-year-old Northampton man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A 17-year-old Northampton boy has also been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in police custody.

Detectives are still keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or anyone who has any information regarding it.

If you have something you need to tell police, no matter how small you think it is, ring on 101. You can also use their online reporting form here.

If you want to report your information anonymously, you can ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or fill in their anonymous online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.

An increased police presence remains in the area, including increased patrols to offer reassurance and support to the community.

