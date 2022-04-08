A teenager from Watford has pleaded guilty to a string of driving and drugs offences following a high speed chase through Northampton on Monday (April 4).

Kelvin Hoxha appeared in court on Wednesday after ditching a crashed Honda Civic in a petrol station.

The 19-year-old admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and with no insurance

Police found the Honda Civic abandoned at a garage near Northampton following Monday's high-speed pursuit

He also admitted two charges of possession of cocaine and cannabis issued by Hertfordshire Police dating back to May 2020.

Hoxha, of Chalk Hills, Watford, was remanded on bail until May 25 while pre-sentence reports are prepared. He must report to Wembley police station three times a week as part of the bail conditions.