Teenager admits string of driving and drugs offences after police chase ends in Northampton petrol station
A teenager from Watford has pleaded guilty to a string of driving and drugs offences following a high speed chase through Northampton on Monday (April 4).
Kelvin Hoxha appeared in court on Wednesday after ditching a crashed Honda Civic in a petrol station.
The 19-year-old admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and with no insurance
He also admitted two charges of possession of cocaine and cannabis issued by Hertfordshire Police dating back to May 2020.
Hoxha, of Chalk Hills, Watford, was remanded on bail until May 25 while pre-sentence reports are prepared. He must report to Wembley police station three times a week as part of the bail conditions.
Northamptonshire Police said a black Honda was abandoned at the Shell Garage along the A4500 near Kislingbury following the pursuit.