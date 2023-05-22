Teenager, 15, assaulted and punched by group of boys in Northamptonshire village

A 15-year-old teenager was assaulted by a group of other boys in a Northamptonshire village.

The incident occurred between 6.30pm and 6.45pm on Monday, May 15, as the boy walked along Green Lane, Silverstone with several other boys, when one of them punched him in the face, according to police.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “A tussle between the two boys ensued and both fell to the ground. A second boy then got involved and punched the victim to the back of his head. As he got to his feet, the original offender punched him again causing a black eye. The boys then walked off in opposite directions.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

“Officers investigating the assault have released descriptions of three boys who they believe may have information which could assist them, and are appealing for them, or anyone who recognises the descriptions to get in touch.”

The first boy was white with a tanned complexion, in his early teens, about 5ft 7-8in, of a medium build with black collar length hair which was brushed forward. He was wearing black shorts, a Nike black t-shirt with the Nike logo on the front, white socks, and black trainers.

The second boy was white with an olive complexion, in his mid-teens, about 6ft, of a broad build with dark brown/black hair. He was wearing a black hoodie with a gold Armani logo on the left side of the chest and black tracksuit bottoms.

The third boy was white with a tanned complexion, in his early teens, about 5ft 8-9in, of a muscular build, with blond/light brown hair which was shaved at the back and sides and brushed forward on top. He was wearing a black hoodie with a zip, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.