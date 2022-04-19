Police are hunting a gang of up to a dozen teenage thugs who turned on a good Samaritan who stepped in to stop them assaulting an elderly couple in a village park.

Officers say the victim had to be rescued by another passer-by after coming across the incident in Hardingstone Recreation Ground at around 3pm on April 11.

A spokesman for the Northampton Neighbourhood Police Team said: "The woman was verbally abused and physically threatened by a group of around 10-12 children or teenagers.

Police are investigating two related attacks on a woman and an elderly couple in Hardingtone, near Northampton, on April 11

"The victim was walking two dogs and stopped the physical abuse of an elderly couple by the same group just prior to this incident.

"It is believed there were several witnesses, including an unknown male who prevented the female from being assaulted."