Teenage off-road motorbike rider seriously injured after Irthlingborough crash

Police have appealed for information
By Sam Wildman
Published 30th May 2023, 12:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 12:10 BST

A teenager who was riding an off-road motorbike suffered serious injuries after a crash in Irthlingborough.

Today (May 30) police appealed for witnesses and released details of the incident, which happened on Monday, May 15.

The collision, which involved a green Kawasaki KX85 off-road motorbike and a white Vauxhall Combo van, took place at about 9.45pm at the junction of Finedon Road and Fernmoor Drive.

Police are appealing for witnessesPolice are appealing for witnesses
The teenage male motorbike rider suffered serious head, arm and ankle injuries which required hospital treatment.

A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision, or who may have relevant dash-cam or CCTV footage.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”