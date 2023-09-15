Watch more videos on Shots!

A teenage girl feared for her safety after she was threatened by a gang of boys on the Racecourse in Northampton.

The incident occurred between 4.45pm and 5.45pm Sunday, September 3, when a group of up to five boys aged 14 to 17, threatened the girl causing her to fear for her safety.

Police say the Racecourse would have been busy at this time of day, and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have been approached by the group in similar circumstances.

