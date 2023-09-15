News you can trust since 1931
Teenage girl threatened by gang of boys on Racecourse in Northampton

Published 15th Sep 2023
A teenage girl feared for her safety after she was threatened by a gang of boys on the Racecourse in Northampton.

The incident occurred between 4.45pm and 5.45pm Sunday, September 3, when a group of up to five boys aged 14 to 17, threatened the girl causing her to fear for her safety.

Police say the Racecourse would have been busy at this time of day, and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have been approached by the group in similar circumstances.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000549118.