Teenage girl grabbed by man who tried to get her into a car while she was walking her dog in Northamptonshire village

A teenage girl was grabbed by a man who tried to get her into a car, while she was walking her dog in a Northamptonshire village.

The incident happened in Towcester Road, Silverstone, close to the junction with Whittlebury Road at around 9.45pm on Sunday July 20.

Police say a car slowed down and the occupants called out to the teenager.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “When she ignored this, a man got out of the car and grabbed her arm, telling her to get in the car.

“She pulled away from him, and an unknown man then ran over to help her, pushing away the man who then left in the car.

“The suspect is described as a man in a black hoodie, worn with the hood up, in a small red car, which was possibly a Volkswagen.”

Anyone with information about the incident, including the man who came to the victim’s aid, or anyone who has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000427339.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.