Teenage girl flees man armed with a knife who ran out of alleyway towards her in Northampton

A teenage girl fled in horror after a man armed with a knife came towards her after emerging from an alleyway in Northampton.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in Lingswood Park, Northampton.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "The incident took place between 7.30am and 8am on Friday, November 26, when a teenage girl was walking through the park and a man carrying a knife ran towards her from an alleyway between South Priors Court and Old Barn Court.

"The girl ran off towards Tyes Court and the man ran off in an unknown direction. He is described as white, in his early 20s, about 6ft and of a slim build. He was wearing a black hooded top, black jogging bottoms and black trainers," the spokesperson said.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or who may have any information which could assist with the investigation is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.