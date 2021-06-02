Teenage girl breaks her finger after being shoved off her bike in Northampton

A teenage girl broke her finger after being pushed off her bike whilst she was cycling towards Northampton town centre.

The assault took place at around 4.15pm on Monday, May 10 when the 17-year-old girl was riding along St James Road near the BP petrol station.

Three boys on bikes approached from the opposite direction and, as the group cycled past the girl, the last boy allegedly reached out and grabbed her handlebars, causing her to fall off her bike and break a finger.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A teenage girl was pushed off her bike, causing her to break a finger.

A passing motorist stopped to help the girl and the group of boys rode off.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "The boy who caused the girl to fall is described as black, aged around 16, and is thought to have been wearing a Weston Favell Academy school uniform.

"Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 21000256803."