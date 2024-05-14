Teenage boy taken to hospital after stabbing in Northampton park
The incident happened in Victoria Park on Monday (May 13) between 4.15pm and 4.30pm.
Police say a teenage boy was in the park with a friend when they were approached by two unknown males riding a Voi scooter.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The offenders grabbed him by the jacket and ordered him to take it off before stabbing him once to the upper body.
“Fortunately, the boy’s injury was not life threatening or life changing, and he was released from hospital following treatment.
“We have very limited descriptions of the offenders at this stage however, both were about 5ft 6in, spoke using street slang references and wore a hood, balaclava and possibly gloves.”
Detectives investigating the incident want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information.
Contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000280167.