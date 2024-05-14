Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A teenage boy was taken to hospital after he was stabbed in a Northampton park.

The incident happened in Victoria Park on Monday (May 13) between 4.15pm and 4.30pm.

Police say a teenage boy was in the park with a friend when they were approached by two unknown males riding a Voi scooter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The offenders grabbed him by the jacket and ordered him to take it off before stabbing him once to the upper body.

The stabbing happened in Victoria Park.

“Fortunately, the boy’s injury was not life threatening or life changing, and he was released from hospital following treatment.

“We have very limited descriptions of the offenders at this stage however, both were about 5ft 6in, spoke using street slang references and wore a hood, balaclava and possibly gloves.”

Detectives investigating the incident want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information.