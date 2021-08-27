Teenage boy sexually assaults girl walking her dog in Northampton
The boy, aged around 13 years old, came up behind the young girl and touched her inappropriately
A young girl was sexually assaulted as she walked her dog in Northampton.
The sexual assault happened at around 6pm on Saturday, August 7 when the victim was walking her dog between Teesdale and Talavera Way and a teenage boy approached her from behind and touched her inappropriately.
The boy then continued to walk along the footpath towards Teesdale, where he met with a group of friends. He is described as white, aged about 13 years old and five foot and six inches tall with dark-coloured hair. He was wearing a hoodie, which was white at the top, black at the bottom and had a red hood and jogging bottoms and was carrying an orange deflated football.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed either the incident, captured any part of it on smart doorbell or dash-cam footage or who may recognise the description of the boy."
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident: 21000444664.