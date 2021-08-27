Teenage boy sexually assaults girl walking her dog in Northampton

A young girl was sexually assaulted as she walked her dog in Northampton.

The sexual assault happened at around 6pm on Saturday, August 7 when the victim was walking her dog between Teesdale and Talavera Way and a teenage boy approached her from behind and touched her inappropriately.

The boy then continued to walk along the footpath towards Teesdale, where he met with a group of friends. He is described as white, aged about 13 years old and five foot and six inches tall with dark-coloured hair. He was wearing a hoodie, which was white at the top, black at the bottom and had a red hood and jogging bottoms and was carrying an orange deflated football.

The victim was walking her dog between Teesdale and Talavera Way in Northampton.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed either the incident, captured any part of it on smart doorbell or dash-cam footage or who may recognise the description of the boy."