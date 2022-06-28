Teenage boy ‘punched and slashed with knife’ by group in Northampton park

Witness appeal launched

By Carly Odell
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 1:54 pm

A teenage boy was “punched repeatedly” and “slashed across his face with a bladed weapon” in a Northampton park.

The incident happened at the Racecourse on Sunday (June 26) when a group of males approached the 17-year-old.

Police officers are now appealing for witnesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The incident occurred between 8.45pm and 9.15pm on Sunday, June 26, when the 17-year-old boy was approached by a group of five males. One of them repeatedly punched him in the face, and a second slashed his face with a bladed weapon.

“There are very limited descriptions of two of the offenders. One of the males was of a mixed raced appearance and of a large build. He was wearing black jeans and red jacket. Whilst another male was of a smaller build and wearing a full grey tracksuit with the hood up.”

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number: 22000367206.