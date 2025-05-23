Teenage boy assaulted and robbed of bike and bag at Northamptonshire town park
The incident happened at the Zip Wire Park in Banbury Road, Brackley, on Wednesday May 21, between 4pm and 5pm.
Police say the boy was assaulted, but he managed to get away. His bike, bag and football were stolen. The bike and bag were later recovered however, the bag and its contents were damaged, according to police.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The offender was a white teenage boy with blond hair in a buzz cut style and wearing a light blue Nike tracksuit.
“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with information which could help identify the offender.”
Call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000295686.
Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.