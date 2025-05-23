Teenage boy assaulted and robbed of bike and bag at Northamptonshire town park

A teenage boy was assaulted and robbed of his bike and bag at a Northamptonshire town park.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at the Zip Wire Park in Banbury Road, Brackley, on Wednesday May 21, between 4pm and 5pm.

Police say the boy was assaulted, but he managed to get away. His bike, bag and football were stolen. The bike and bag were later recovered however, the bag and its contents were damaged, according to police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The offender was a white teenage boy with blond hair in a buzz cut style and wearing a light blue Nike tracksuit.

The incident happened in a park in Brackley.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with information which could help identify the offender.”

Call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000295686.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.