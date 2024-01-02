Teen stabbed in Barton Seagrave in 'serious' condition
A teenager was seriously injured in a knife attack in Barton Seagrave.
The 18-year-old is in hospital following the incident between midnight and 1.30am today (January 1).
The incident happened next to a children’s playground on the new estate at Hanwood Park Avenue at its junction with Thornton Avenue.
Detective Inspector Torie Harrison said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this assault which took place in the early hours of this morning.
“Lots of people will have been awake celebrating the start of the new year and I would urge anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to contact us immediately if they haven’t already done so.”
Witnesses or anyone who believes they have any information in relation to the incident should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference 24000000143.
- Three teenage boys have been arrested in connection with the assault and remain in police custody.