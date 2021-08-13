Teen remanded in custody following Wellingborough murder charge

Dylan Holliday was murdered on the Queensway estate in Wellingborough

A 16-year-old boy has been remanded into youth detention accommodation after making his first appearance in court charged with murder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teen, who cannot be named, is charged with murdering Dylan Holliday and with the attempted murder of a second 15-year-old boy. He is the second 16-year-old to be charged over the stabbing on the Queensway estate a week ago.

He made his first appearance before magistrates in Northampton this lunchtime.