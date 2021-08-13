Teen remanded in custody following Wellingborough murder charge

He faced the court for the first time this lunchtime

By Kate Cronin
Friday, 13th August 2021, 1:03 pm
Updated Friday, 13th August 2021, 1:06 pm
Dylan Holliday was murdered on the Queensway estate in Wellingborough

A 16-year-old boy has been remanded into youth detention accommodation after making his first appearance in court charged with murder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The teen, who cannot be named, is charged with murdering Dylan Holliday and with the attempted murder of a second 15-year-old boy. He is the second 16-year-old to be charged over the stabbing on the Queensway estate a week ago.

He made his first appearance before magistrates in Northampton this lunchtime.

No application was made for bail and the boy was remanded until a crown court appearance in the coming days.