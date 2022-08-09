Teen boys threaten young girl with knife before attempting to steal her e-scooter in Northampton

A member of the public intervened

By Carly Odell
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 4:19 pm

Police are appealing for witnesses after two teenage boys threatened a young girl with a knife in Northampton before attempting to steal her e-scooter.

The incident happened in Farm Field Court, Thorplands on Tuesday, August 2, between 7.30pm and 7.45pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Two boys approached a teenage girl, threatened her with a knife, and attempted to steal her electric scooter before a member of the public intervened.

“The first suspect is described as a white boy, aged 15-16, about 5ft 2in, with short blond hair, wearing a blue Hoodrich tracksuit.

“The second suspect is described as a white boy with short blond hair, aged about 13, about 4ft 11in, wearing a white t-shirt and glasses.”

Police officers are now appealing for witnesses. Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 22000446757.