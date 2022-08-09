Teen boys threaten young girl with knife before attempting to steal her e-scooter in Northampton

Police are appealing for witnesses after two teenage boys threatened a young girl with a knife in Northampton before attempting to steal her e-scooter.
The incident happened in Farm Field Court, Thorplands on Tuesday, August 2, between 7.30pm and 7.45pm.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Two boys approached a teenage girl, threatened her with a knife, and attempted to steal her electric scooter before a member of the public intervened.
“The first suspect is described as a white boy, aged 15-16, about 5ft 2in, with short blond hair, wearing a blue Hoodrich tracksuit.
“The second suspect is described as a white boy with short blond hair, aged about 13, about 4ft 11in, wearing a white t-shirt and glasses.”
Police officers are now appealing for witnesses. Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 22000446757.