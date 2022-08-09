Teen boys threaten young girl with knife before attempting to steal her e-scooter in Northampton

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses after two teenage boys threatened a young girl with a knife in Northampton before attempting to steal her e-scooter.

The incident happened in Farm Field Court, Thorplands on Tuesday, August 2, between 7.30pm and 7.45pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Two boys approached a teenage girl, threatened her with a knife, and attempted to steal her electric scooter before a member of the public intervened.

Two teenagers threatened a girl with a knife in Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The first suspect is described as a white boy, aged 15-16, about 5ft 2in, with short blond hair, wearing a blue Hoodrich tracksuit.

“The second suspect is described as a white boy with short blond hair, aged about 13, about 4ft 11in, wearing a white t-shirt and glasses.”