Teen and 33-year-old arrested on suspicion of multiple offences after car stopped on A45 in Northampton

A man and a boy have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences following a stop on the A45 in Northampton.

A 16-year-old and a 33-year-old were arrested on suspicion of theft of vehicle, fraud offences and driving offences when an Audi A4 was stopped by police on the A45 on Sunday (March 12) at around 1.30pm, a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The arrests were made by Northants Roads Policing Team after the car was flagged by ANPR cameras.