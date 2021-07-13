Taxi driver assaults 12-year-old girl in front of her mother and sibling in Northampton

A male taxi driver assaulted a 12-year-old passenger, much to the horror of her mother and six-year-old sibling, in Northampton.

The assault took place at around 5.50pm on Saturday, July 3 when a woman and her two children aged six and 12 got into a white Hackney cab at Northampton train station after arriving from Coventry to visit family in Moulton.

The mother had concerns about the taxi driver's behaviour shortly after the cab pulled off and asked him to return them to the station so they could get another taxi.

The family was picked up by a taxi driver from Northampton train station.

The male driver then became angry and stopped the vehicle in Northampton Lane, Moulton. He then allegedly pulled the 12-year-old girl from the taxi by the arms before throwing her onto the floor.

The girl's mother and sibling then got out of the vehicle and the driver left the scene.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "The child was not hurt but was very upset by the incident.

"The taxi driver is described as an Asian man in his late fifties, with receding black hair and black moustache, both greying. He is around five foot and three inches, of lean build, and was wearing a blue short-sleeved open neck shirt with white buttons."