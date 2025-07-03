Table tennis table in Northampton park set on fire causing more than £2,000 of damage

A table tennis table in a Northampton park has been damaged by a fire – thought to have been started deliberately – causing more than £2,000 of damage.

The facility in St Luke's Playing Field, Duston was damaged between 7pm on Sunday June 29 and 7am on Monday June 30.

The table tennis table was bought and installed by Duston Parish Council to the sum of £7,000. It was then destroyed overnight after the council’s “most attended fun day ever” on Sunday.

Councillor Jan Ennis-Clark Chair of Duston Parish Council said: “It is always disappointing to see acts of vandalism in our parks. It ruins facilities for everyone else — especially the many families in Duston who enjoy the play equipment during the summer — and it costs the taxpayer money to put things right.

“We have reported this as criminal damage to the police, and we urge anyone with information to come forward.

“It’s incredibly frustrating when we work hard to serve and improve our community, only to have progress undermined by thoughtless and destructive behaviour. Vandalism and graffiti not only damage public property — they drain valuable funds that could be better spent elsewhere.”

The parish council added that the actions are “deeply disappointing and impact the entire community”. They are currently assessing the damage and considering their next steps.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The outdoor table tennis table is believed to have been deliberately set on fire, causing £2,500 of damage.

“If you saw acting suspiciously near to the playing field or in nearby Sussex Close, during the relevant times, please get in touch.”

Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000384670.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

In the lead up to Duston Parish Council’s fun day, there were also other incidents. The council says a Portaloo toilet was tipped over, another was blocked and some bunting that had been carefully put up to decorate the field was pulled down.